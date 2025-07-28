Robinson missed Monday's practice after getting kneed in the leg over the weekend, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't sound like anything that will keep Robinson off the field for long. He's in the final year of his rookie contract, with a recent report suggesting that he wants more chances to run routes downfield. Last year, Robinson got a career-high 140 targets, but he was last among qualified WRs in yards per catch (7.5) and second to last in average target depth (4.9 yards).