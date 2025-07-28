Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Dealing with minor injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson missed Monday's practice after getting kneed in the leg over the weekend, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
It doesn't sound like anything that will keep Robinson off the field for long. He's in the final year of his rookie contract, with a recent report suggesting that he wants more chances to run routes downfield. Last year, Robinson got a career-high 140 targets, but he was last among qualified WRs in yards per catch (7.5) and second to last in average target depth (4.9 yards).
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Wants more downfield opportunities•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Ten catches in Sunday's win•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Ties season high with 71 yards, TD•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Elevated volume in Sunday's loss•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Limited due to shoulder injury•