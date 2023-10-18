Robinson (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson has his busiest outing of the campaign this past Sunday at Buffalo, turning a season-high eight targets into eight catches for 62 yards while working with interim starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Now, though, Robinson is kicking off Week 7 prep with no activity, giving him just two more opportunities to mix into drills this week. Those sessions likely will be key for the second-year pro's chances to suit up Sunday versus the Commanders.