Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Robinson suffered an ACL tear in his right knee during Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Lions and will require season-ending surgery in the coming days, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Robinson becomes the third member of a depleted Giants receiving corps to suffer a season-ending injury, joining Sterling Shepard (ACL) and Collin Johnson (Achilles). After playing just nine snaps in the Giants' season-opening win over the Titans and then missing four straight games with a prior injury to his right knee, Robinson had emerged as one of the few reliable targets for Daniel Jones over his first five games upon returning to the lineup. In Weeks 6 through 11, the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Robinson totaled 22 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown on 30 targets. Due to the timing of his injury and his upcoming surgery, Robinson is likely to miss the Giants' entire offseason program, and his rehab and recovery could extend into the start of the 2023 season. The Giants are now left with Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson, Richie James and David Sills as their options at receiver.