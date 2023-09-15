Robinson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Arizona, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Robinson remains limited in practice and is listed as doubtful for a second straight week. The decision to keep him off injured reserve suggests the Giants expect him back within the first four games of the season, but his odds for Week 3 aren't the best with the Giants playing in San Francisco on a Thursday.
