Robinson hauled in one of two targets for 22 yards Sunday in a 14-7 Week 7 win against Washington.

Robinson contributed a 22-yard reception late in the first quarter to help set up New York's first score, but he was limited to just one target thereafter. The performance was a letdown after the second-year wideout finished with campaign-high marks of eight targets, eight catches and 62 receiving yards last week versus Buffalo. Robinson had seen at least five targets in each of his previous four contests before Sunday and figures to continue to be a presence in the team's passing game, but his output thus far has made him difficult to trust on a weekly basis in fantasy.