Robinson (knee) is in line to return to practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Robinson was a non-participant at Wednesday's session, which likely was precautionary due to the torn ACL in his right knee that he sustained Week 11 of last season. In any case, Thursday's injury report will reveal how much work the second-year pro was able to handle.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Not practicing•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Solid catch total in loss•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Cleared of head injury•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Leaves game with concussion•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Clear for Week 5•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Set for limited session•