Robinson (knee) is expected to be activated from the active/PUP list before Tuesday's deadline, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Robinson tore his ACL last season and opened training camp on the active/PUP list. He was spotted running routes earlier this week, so it's not surprising to hear that he's inching closer to being activated. Once fully healthy, Robinson will be competing with Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton and rookie Jalin Hyatt for first-team snaps.
