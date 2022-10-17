Robinson recorded three receptions on four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens.

Robinson returned from a four-game absence caused by a knee injury and immediately stepped into a significant role. He finished tied for second on the team with four targets and was two yards shy of leading the team. Robinson had a few highlights in his performance, including a 17-yard catch and five-yard touchdown reception -- the first of his career. He should maintain his status amongst the Giants' receiving corps, particularly if Kadarius Toney (hamstring) remains sidelined.