Robinson caught four of 11 targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 14-11 loss to the Saints.

The slot receiver led the Giants in targets but did little with the volume, finishing third on the team in receiving yards and fourth in catches. Robinson has caught multiple passes in every game this season, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5 and hasn't topped 60 yards since Week 4. He'll try to do more with his opportunities in Week 15 against the Ravens.