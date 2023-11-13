Robinson caught two of three targets for six yards and rushed once for zero yards in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

With rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito totaling just 86 passing yards in his first NFL start, there was little opportunity for Giants pass catchers to make an impact. Robinson finished with fewer than three catches for the third time in the past four weeks after he tallied at least four receptions in each of his first four games of the campaign. The second-year wideout also logged just 49 percent of New York's offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest mark since his season debut in Week 2. He'll likely see more time on the field moving forward, but with Daniel Jones (knee) out for the season and DeVito working behind a struggling offensive line, there isn't much of a reason to target any Giants wideouts in fantasy.