Robinson announced via his personal Twitter account that he underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his right knee.

Robinson will miss the rest of the season as a result of the knee injury he originally sustained Week 11, and given the timing of his procedure, he could be in danger of missing the start of the 2023 campaign as well. The 5-foot-8 wideout appeared in six games as a rookie, finishing with a 23-227-1 receiving line on 31 targets.