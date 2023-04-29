Robinson (knee) could face increased competition for playing time this season with the Giants drafting Jalin Hyatt (hamstring) in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson tore the ACL in his right knee during a loss to the Lions in Week 11 last season. He said in January that he expects to be ready for the opening of the upcoming campaign, but his status on the WR depth chart became more murky when New York took Hyatt with their third selection in the draft. Like Robinson, Hyatt operated largely in the slot during his college career, though the Giants could look to use him more as a deep threat given his excellent game speed. Predicting how targets will be distributed among New York's pass catchers is a difficult proposition, with wideouts Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Hyatt and Robinson -- along with recent addition tight end Darren Waller -- potentially playing a significant role in the offense.