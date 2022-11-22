The Giants placed Robinson (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson was forced from Sunday's loss to the Lions early in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, and afterward he needed crutches to move around the locker room. One day later, coach Brian Daboll revealed that Robinson sustained a torn ACL in his right knee, thereby ending the rookie second-round pick's season. Robinson will finish his first year as a pro with 23 catches (on 31 targets) for 227 yards and one touchdown, while his two carries went for a combined minus-1 yard. In Robinson's absence, the Giants will rely on Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James (knee), Marcus Johnson and David Sills at wide receiver.