Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Good to go Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The 24-year-old received the questionable tag after picking up an ankle injury in the season opener, but he'll be available for Sunday's divisional matchup in Dallas. Robinson played 76 percent of the offensive snaps Week 1 and showed a decent rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson, catching six of eight targets for 55 yards.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Listed as questionable•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Practicing Thursday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Six catches in Week 1 loss•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Secures one catch Saturday•