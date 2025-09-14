default-cbs-image
Robinson (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The 24-year-old received the questionable tag after picking up an ankle injury in the season opener, but he'll be available for Sunday's divisional matchup in Dallas. Robinson played 76 percent of the offensive snaps Week 1 and showed a decent rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson, catching six of eight targets for 55 yards.

