Robinson caught five of six targets for 40 yards and added a seven-yard run in Monday's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.
Robinson has nine catches for 61 yards on 11 targets in two games since returning from a torn ACL. He finished second behind running back Matt Breida (48) in receiving yards Monday, while no other teammate had more than 24. The 2022 second-round draft pick out of Kentucky has carved out a prominent role in a Giants receiving corps without an obvious No. 1 option heading into a Week 5 road game against the Dolphins.
