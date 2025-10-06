Robinson caught five of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints. He also added two rushing yards on his only carry.

Jaxson Dart wasn't able to stretch the field much in his first game working without Malik Nabers (knee), and while tight ends Theo Johnson (6-33-2 on seven targets) and Daniel Bellinger (4-52-0 on four targets) saw more volume than usual, Robinson was able to get his share of those short passes as well. The veteran slot receiver has caught multiple passes in four of five games so far in 2025, posting a 23-267-1 line on 34 targets, and he should continue to have a solid PPR floor given the team's lack of other receiving options. However, Robinson may not have much of a ceiling in a Week 6 clash with the Eagles.