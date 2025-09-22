Robinson recorded one catch on four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs.

The Giants' passing offense never got on track, limiting the production of the entire receiving corps. Robinson wasn't immune, turning in season-worst marks in every statistical category. Many of his targets were tightly contested -- including one that was picked off in double coverage -- and Robinson was hit hard over the middle on his lone catch of the night late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he should continue to maintain a significant role in the offense in Week 4 against the Chargers.