Robinson caught three of four targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Eagles.

Robinson led the Giants in receiving yards on a quiet day for Jaxson Dart and the passing game. Darius Slayton (hamstring) returned from a two-game absence and led the team with five targets. Robinson should continue to operate underneath, while Slayton works as the team's top downfield wide receiver in Week 9 against the 49ers.