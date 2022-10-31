Robinson caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Seahawks.
The promising rookie was coming off two solid performances in a row, but Robinson wasn't able to make an impact on an afternoon in which the whole Giants' offense struggled. He'll look to recharge his batteries over a Week 9 bye, and if the team's passing game can find another gear in the second half, Robinson figures to be one of the main beneficiaries.
