Robinson corralled seven of eight targets for 34 yards in Monday's 33-15 loss to New England.

Robinson finished in a tie with TE Theo Johnson for the team lead in targets in QB Jaxson Dart's (concussion) return to action Monday. The 24-year-old Robinson was dealing with an injury of his own during the practice week, but he avoided a designation and the minor ankle issue didn't limit New York's No. 1 receiver in the loss. Robinson recorded at least seven receptions for the fourth time this season (after generating a career-high 93 receptions in 2024) as he continues to put in work for managers in PPR leagues. Robinson will look to add to a current high-water mark of 828 receiving yards when the Giants return from its Week 14 bye to face the Commanders on Dec. 14.