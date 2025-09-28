Robinson caught three of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Giants.

The five targets tied for the team lead with tight end Theo Johnson, but it was still disappointing volume for Robinson in Jaxson Dart's first career NFL start under center, especially considering that Malik Nabers (knee) was knocked out of the game in the second quarter. Nabers could have a torn ACL which would sideline him for the remainder of 2025, a brutal blow to the Giants' offense that would leave Robinson and Darius Slayton atop the depth chart at WR. Robinson will take an 18-237-1 line on 27 targets into a Week 5 clash with the Saints, but the bulk of that production came in Week 2 with Russell Wilson at the helm of the offense.