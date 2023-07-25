Robinson (knee) is on the PUP list to start training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The same goes for veteran WR Sterling Shepard, who is also coming back from an ACL tear suffered last season. Not much has been reported on Robinson's recovery, and it's not 100 percent clear how he'll fit into the offense once he's healthy given how many other options the Giants have to play the slot. Then again, Robinson is a recent second-round pick (2022) who flashed as a rookie, so the team should figure out getting him the ball if he looks promising once he's back in practice. For now, Robinson will be limited to individual work and team meetings while he's on the PUP list, with the Giants able to activate him for practice at any time.