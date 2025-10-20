Robinson finished with six receptions on 12 targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 33-32 loss to Denver.

Robinson paced the Giants in receptions and yardage for the second week running, this time also surpassing Lil'Jordan Humphrey in targets. The 24-year-old Robinson is now averaging 5.7 receptions and 69.7 yards in three games filling for Malik Nabers (knee) as the Giants' top wideout. Robinson provides enough upside in his current role to warrant flex consideration against the Eagles next Sunday.