Robinson exited Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a concussion, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Prior to being forced out of the contest, Robinson caught five of his six targets for 17 yards and carried once for one yard. In his absence, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins and Sterling Shepard are the Giants' available Week 5 WR options.