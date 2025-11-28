Robinson (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

Robinson and fellow WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) have been listed as limited on both of the Giants' practice reports so far this week, giving both of them just one more chance to prove their respective levels of health before the team potentially tags them with designations ahead of Monday's game in New England. If Robinson is active Week 13, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from Jaxson Dart, who cleared the concussion protocol Friday.