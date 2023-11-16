Robinson (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants continue to take it easy on Robinson's practice reps due to the torn ACL that he suffered in his right knee Nov. 20 of last year. Almost one year removed from the injury, he's still been able to suit up for eight consecutive games, but he's notched just 29 catches and five carries en route to 229 yards from scrimmage and one receiving touchdown. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest in Washington.