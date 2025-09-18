Robinson (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson continues to nurse a foot injury he evidently sustained during New York's loss to Dallas in Week 2. As long as he's able to log at least limited reps again Friday, though, Robinson seems like a solid candidate to gain clearance in time for Sunday night's home game against the Chiefs. Robinson has commanded a total of 18 targets across two regular-season appearances so far, and in Week 2 he translated 10 of those looks into a tremendous 8-142-1 receiving line.