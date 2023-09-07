The Giants listed Robinson (knee) as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

New York didn't hold a practice Thursday, so Robinson was tagged as a limited participant on the injury report for the second day in a row. The second-year wideout is working his way back from mid-December surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, but he seems to have made excellent progress in his recovery. That being said, the Giants may want to see Robinson put in a full practice Friday before clearing him for Sunday's season opener versus Dallas.