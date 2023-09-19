Robinson (knee) was again listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson has been a regular on the Giants' injury report to kick off the season and has yet to make his season debut. He is looking to return from a torn ACL suffered in Week 11 of last campaign. More clarity on his status will be gained as Thursday approaches. If he cannot play, New York will again have Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt and Sterling Shepard as receiving options.