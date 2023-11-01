Robinson (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Robinson again is dealing with a cap on his reps, likely for maintenance reasons due to the torn ACL in his right knee that he sustained Week 11 of last season. He was able to handle a campaign-high 83 percent snap share this past Sunday against the Jets, but like his teammates not named Saquon Barkley (ankle), Robinson didn't produce much (no catches on one target, two carries for 17 yards) in a game in which the Giants produced just 194 yards of total offense. Robinson has two more opportunities this week to get back to full before the team potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's contest in Las Vegas.