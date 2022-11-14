Robinson caught both of his targets for 20 yards and rushed once for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans.

Robinson won't enjoy watching the tape from his rushing attempt, as he tried to reverse field rather than settling for a minimal loss and wound up running into a negative play. The rookie's seeing consistent usage in the slot but has only four catches for 35 yards over the past two games after setting career highs with six catches and 50 yards against the Jaguars in Week 7. A visit from the struggling Lions defense should raise Robinson's Week 11 ceiling, but his volume floor remains low in the run-first Giants offense.