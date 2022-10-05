Robinson (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
This marks Robinson's first on-field work since injuring his right knee Week 1. The rookie second-round pick was joined by Kadarius Toney (hamstring) as a limited participant, while Richie James (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee) didn't practice at all. Golladay is slated to sit out this Sunday against the Packers in London, so if Robinson is able to gain clearance to play this weekend, a sizable snap count could be in the cards alongside David Sills considering the overall banged-up nature of the receiving corps.
