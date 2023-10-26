Robinson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Since making his season debut Week 3, Robinson has endured some practice limitations from time to time, likely due to the torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered Week 11 of last year. However, he's been able to play in five straight games en route to a cumulative 23-163-0 line on 27 targets. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Robinson enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Jets.