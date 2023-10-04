Robinson (knee) is expected to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Bob Brookover of NJ.com reports.

The Giants are likely taking a cautious approach with Robinson's surgically repaired knee two days after playing Monday. Robinson has 11 targets in two games since making his season debut after recovering from a torn ACL, and the wide receiver could be ticketed for a prominent role Sunday in Miami, assuming his knee isn't bothering him by then.