Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Fellow Giants wideouts Malik Nabers (back) and Darius Slayton (groin) don't have injury designations, leaving Robinson and LT Andrew Thomas (doubtful, foot) as the question marks for Big Blue's offense ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Dallas. It looked like a good matchup for Robinson otherwise, with Cowboys slot corner DaRon Bland (foot) expected to miss multiple weeks.