Robinson caught his only target for 11 yards in Saturday's 34-25 preseason win over the Bills.

Malik Nabers (shoulder) and Darius Slayton (undisclosed) were unavailable Saturday and Jalin Hyatt was also held out, leaving Robinson as the only established Giants wide receiver in the starting lineup for the team's exhibition opener. He was also the only wideout to catch a pass from Russell Wilson, as both of them checked out of the game after one drive. Robinson appears secure in his slot role, but after seeing a career-high 140 targets in 2024 and turning them into just 699 yards and three TDs on 93 catches, his volume is highly likely to regress, especially if rookie QB Jaxson Dart looks to push the ball downfield more often once he takes over the reins of the offense.