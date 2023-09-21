Robinson (knee) is listed as active Thursday at San Francisco.

Robinson thus will be making his first appearance since tearing the ACL in his right knee Week 11 of last season. Considering he's been listed as limited on all nine of the Giants' practice reports to kick off the campaign, he likely will play second fiddle to Parris Campbell out of the slot Thursday. Still, Robinson will be among New York's active wide receivers along with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Sterling Shepard.