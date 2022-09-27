Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn't express much optimism Tuesday that Robinson (knee) will be available for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Bears, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Daboll noted that both Robinson and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are showing improvement after both missed Monday's loss to the Cowboys, but the quick turnaround for the Week 4 matchup may make it difficult for either wideout to gain clearance for game action. Robinson may face a tougher battle to suit up Sunday, as he didn't practice in any capacity this past week before being ruled out against Dallas, while Toney was given a doubtful designation ahead of the contest. The potential absences of Robinson and Toney again in Week 4 would loom even larger than usual for the Giants, as top wideout Sterling Shepard (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Cowboys to further deplete the receiving corps.