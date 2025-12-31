Robinson (ribs) is not participating in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson tallied his third consecutive 100-yard performance during New York's win over the Raiders in Week 17 by securing 11 of 14 targets for 113 yards, but the undersized wideout appears to have sustained a rib injury in the process. He'll have two more chances to get back on the practice field in advance of the Giants' regular-season finale against Dallas on Sunday. A combination of Isaiah Hodgins, Gunner Olszewski, Dalen Cambre, Ryan Miller and Jalin Hyatt (illness) will step up on offense behind Darius Slayton in the event that Robinson isn't cleared to play Week 18.