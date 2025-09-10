Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Robinson (ankle) will not practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Robinson played 76 percent of offensive snaps during the Giants' 21-6 loss to the Commanders in Week 1, in which he secured six of eight targets for 55 yards, but he appears to have picked up an ankle injury in the process. Daboll downplayed the severity of Robinson's injury however, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, so as long as the No. 2 receiver is able to return to practice Thursday and/or Friday he should have a good chance to suit up Sunday on the road against Dallas. Russell Wilson has been confirmed as the starter again for Week 2, but if this offense isn't able to improve notably after having been limited to just 168 passing yards Week 1, the team could soon consider a shift to rookie first-rounder Jaxson Dart.