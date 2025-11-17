Robinson brought in four of nine targets for 36 yards in the Giants' 27-20 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Robinson garnered more of Jameis Winston's attention in the latter's 2025 debut than any other pass catcher, but that amounted to a modest yardage total. Robinson did tie for the second-most receptions on the afternoon for New York, but he continues to be utilized in a shorter-area role more often than not, limiting his overall upside. Nevertheless, Robinson is not without downfield chops, so he's a threat to break out on any given week given both Jaxson Dart's (concussion) and Winston's willingness to be aggressive.