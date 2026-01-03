The Giants placed Robinson (ribs) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Robinson wasn't able to practice during Week 18 prep due to a rib injury before New York ruled him out for Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys. He thus finishes the 2025 campaign with 92 catches (on 140 targets) for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns, much of it without 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers following his torn ACL from Week 4. Robinson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and likely will be coveted coming off back-to-back 90-plus-catch seasons.