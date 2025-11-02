Robinson caught nine of 11 targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the 49ers.

Robinson led the Giants in targets and catches but averaged just 5.1 yards per reception and fell 16 receiving yards shy of Darius Slayton's team-high total. Though Robinson rarely catches the ball more than a few yards downfield, his significant target share from Jaxson Dart gives Robinson a high fantasy floor, especially in PPR formats. Heading into a Week 10 road game against the Bears, Robinson has recorded at least six receptions in five of nine games.