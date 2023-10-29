Robinson didn't catch his only target and rushed twice for 17 yards in Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets.

The Giants completed just six passes all game as Tyrod Taylor (ribs) exited in the second quarter. Rookie Tommy DeVito didn't complete a pass beyond the line of scrimmage, so Robinson and the rest of Big Blue's pass catchers would benefit greatly if either Taylor or Daniel Jones (neck) were to return in Week 9 against the Raiders.