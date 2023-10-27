Robinson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants continue to limit Robinson's practice workloads even though he hasn't missed a game or suffered a setback since his Week 3 debut. He's bounced back from the torn ACL that cut short his 2022 campaign to reclaim his role as the primary slot receiver, averaging 4.6 catches for 32.6 yards on 5.4 targets per game (85.2 percent catch rate, 7.1 yards per catch). Robinson still isn't getting many snaps in two-receiver formations or many targets downfield, limiting his fantasy relevance to deeper PPR formats for the time being.