Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England.

Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possession of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.