Robinson (knee) did not practice Thursday, Giants.com's Dan Salomone reports.
The Giants play Monday so Robinson has time to return to practice yet this week, but the question of whether he'll be able to isn't clear. Even if Robinson practices on some basis this week, it's also not clear whether he's a realistic bet to return to the field Monday. Particularly with Richie James playing relatively well in the slot, the Giants might not be inclined to rush Robinson back from the knee injury, which he suffered Week 1.
