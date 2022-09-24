Robinson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's matchup against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given Robinson was unable to practice all week. The Giants should be relatively healthy at wide receiver otherwise, as only Kadarius Toney (hamstring/doubtful) is listed on the team's final injury report ahead of the aforementioned primetime game.
