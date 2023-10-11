Robinson (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was checked for a concussion during Sunday's 31-16 loss to Miami, ultimately re-entering the game but then playing very little in the final quarter. He took 76 percent of snaps on offense before the fourth quarter, most among Giants WRs, and his absence from practice Wednesday may just be a matter of caution as pertains to Robinson's surgically repaired ACL.