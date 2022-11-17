Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Robinson (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Robinson will sit out after Daboll said the rookie's hamstring tightened up on him during Wednesday's practice, resulting in the wideout being listed as a limited participant on the Giants' first Week 11 injury report. Given that Robinson already missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury and now isn't practicing on account of the hamstring issue, he may have a tough time gaining clearance for Sunday's game against the Lions. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) could also be in danger of missing that contest, potentially leaving the Giants with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and Richie James as the available options in an already weak receiver room.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Limited impact in Week 10 win•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Held to two grabs Sunday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sidesteps injury report•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Six first-half catches in win•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: First touchdown in return•